Rep. Biggs to Newsmax: DirecTV Dropping Newsmax 'Constitutes Fascism'

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., told Newsmax Wednesday that media companies like DirecTV's parent AT&T working with Democrats in the government to drop Newsmax from its channel lineup and stopping the company's 13 million subscribers from seeing that content "constitutes fascism."

"What DirecTV is doing [dropping Newsmax] is hand in glove with all big government, and all Big Tech, and all big business," Biggs said during "Prime News" Wednesday. "That marriage actually constitutes fascism."

The satellite television service provider stopped carrying Newsmax as part of its satellite television channel offerings last week almost a year after cutting the OAN network in April.

While DirecTV said in a statement that the move was a business decision based on Newsmax's demands for "carriage fees," Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy said it was because of "political discrimination" against the views expressed on the network, CNN reported.

"This is a blatant act of political discrimination and censorship against Newsmax," Ruddy's statement said. "The most extreme liberal channels, even with tiny ratings, get fees from AT&T's DirecTV, but Newsmax and [One American News] need to be deplatformed."

Four Republican Senators, including Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, Tom Cotton of Arkansas, and Mike Lee of Utah, sent a letter to the heads of DirecTV, AT&T, and TPG, Wednesday asking the companies to preserve all documents relating to dropping the two networks, as well as answering several questions about the deplatforming by Feb. 15.

"We are deeply disturbed by DirecTV's recent decision to drop the conservative news network Newsmax. This decision harms millions of Texans, South Carolinians, Utahns, and Arkansans and removes important viewing choices for millions of Americans across our nation," the letter read. "It appears that this decision may be the latest example of big business suppressing politically disfavored speech at the behest of liberal Democrats."

Biggs said the move likely occurred due to Rep. Anna Eshoo, D-Calif., and then-Rep. Jerry McNerney, D-Calif., sent a letter to AT&T CEO John Stankey in February 2021 calling for the company to deplatform Newsmax, OAN, and FOX News for "misinformation, disinformation, conspiracy theories, and lies."

"We are concerned about the role AT&T plays in disseminating misinformation to millions of its U-verse, DirecTV, and AT&T subscribers," that letter read.

Biggs said that if an investigation is started on the Senate side, the information will also come to him through either the House Oversight Committee or House Judiciary Committee that he sits on.

"Just think about that. Imagine if Republicans had done something similar and said, 'Oh, no. You got to get rid of CNN, MSNBC, and the any of these liberal networks,'" Biggs said. "It's outrageous."

