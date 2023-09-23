Rep. Biggs to Newsmax: No Continuing Resolution, Reform Instead

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., told Newsmax on Saturday, "What I want to do is I want to reform the place [Congress], get it back to where it's supposed to be."

"I have been here seven budget cycles," he continued as he appeared on "Wake Up America." "Every year they come through with the last second, 'OK, we're going to do a CR [continuing resolution].' Some people forget what happened just last year ... We ended up doing one for seven days last year, and the result was the massive omnibus spending package that went from an estimate of $1.7 trillion in the hole to over $2 trillion in the hole.

"We can't just simply spend. We can't pay for everything we have. We can't pay for everything we want and do now," he added.

Biggs, a member of the Oversight and Accountability Committee and a member of the Judiciary Committee, said, "What you really want to do is get back to doing single-subject spending bills where everybody gets together and actually produces these bills, debates them on the floor, and search to bring this country back under a more responsible spending program."

Biggs said is not seeking a government shutdown; it's really a pause in out-of-control federal spending related to nonessentials.

"I don't want us to continue the perverse procedures that actually foster deficit spending and a growth in national debt, which give you the things like inflation that we have now," he said.

If the current trajectory is maintained, he said, the nation's debt is projected to increase dramatically.

"If you continue the path we're on, you're going to see us go from ... $33 trillion in national debt to an excess of [$]35 [trillion] within 12 months," Biggs added.

He believes a continuing resolution will not solve the budget problem and serves only to undercut the power of the House of Representatives.

"The continuing resolution ... is a one-size-fits-all," he said. "What you're doing is you're just saying, 'We're going to vote, and we're going to continue the spending program as it is with all the policies and procedures.'

"So when you have the story about the border out of control but you're not really making any effective change in it, when you have an energy policy that's devastating or the drag queen policies ... that are in the military, all these things ... stay status quo, and you don't ever get back to a balanced budget.

"You never addressed the policies that have to be corrected because this administration is trying to destroy the country with their policies," he continued. "And so that's the point: You get so locked in, and you're bound up. That's what the continuing resolution does. The bottom line is it continues the spending of policies where they are now.

"No, I don't want to burn the place down," he said, adding, "If you don't push for change and actually try to force the change, things don't ever change."

