Rep. Biggs to Newsmax: Garland to Face 'Very Pointed Questions'

By    |   Wednesday, 20 September 2023 11:20 AM EDT

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., told Newsmax on Wednesday that Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee expect to ask "very pointed questions" when Attorney General Merrick Garland testifies before the panel on Wednesday.

Before the hearing, Biggs told "National Report" that he questioned the Justice Department's objectivity when it comes to matters like President Joe Biden's son Hunter's legal troubles.

"Let's find out how objective this attorney general's office really claims to be because it sure doesn't look objective," the congressman said.

When asked what is the goal of Wednesday's hearing with Garland, Biggs said, "This is the normal oversight hearing … where he's supposed to come on up and we ask him questions about how things are progressing and what he's doing.

"There's going to be very pointed questions from us," and said that he thinks Democrats will "come in and try to defend him in every which way. And he's going to try to dance around it, but … there are ways to get him to answer questions, there are questions he must answer and … those don't necessarily even involve ongoing investigations. Some of these things are closed investigations that he knows are closed, and so we can press him on that."

Biggs added that "the question is" will Garland "be feisty and fight back, or is he actually going to try to answer questions, and we're about to find that out."

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

