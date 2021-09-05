400-Person Migrant Caravan Gathers in Mexico for Trek to US

Migrant caravans are re-emerging, despite Mexico's efforts to thwart throngs of people moving together to seek entry into the United States.

A group of 400 is making the trek through Mexico, leaving Tapachula in the southern region of the country Saturday, the New York Post reported.

That group has emerged as the Mexican National Guard busted up at least three other caravans in the past week, as a group of 50 were detained in Escuintla, while as many as 300 avoided being captured, according to Mexico News Daily.

The caravan is made up of Central Americans and Haitians fleeing poverty and violence for potential asylum in the U.S.

"I've handed in paperwork but nothing ever gets fixed – just appointments and more appointments," a Honduran migrant, 31, told Reuters.

"I am scared, but if I don't get out of here, I'm not going to get work."

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's troops stopped a 600-person caravan from Tapachula, and reports have criticized the use of force, even against media covering the movement, according to reports.

"He elbowed me," Maria de Jesus Peters, a correspondent told Mexico News Daily on Saturday. "I was moving up and down to try to take photos and they started to say I was attacking them.

"I was taking a photo when he slapped me."

The Supreme Court has halted the Biden administration ban on the Trump administration Remain in Mexico policy, but Obrador has warned its support "can't go on forever."

"We have taken it upon ourselves to help the U.S. government on the immigration issue, we are going to continue to do so," he said last week. "We have tried to keep migrants in shelters, above all to protect minors, women, but this can't go on forever.

"We have to get to the bottom of the issue and that means investing in the development of poor countries."