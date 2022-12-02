Rep. Davidson to Newsmax: Senate Fell for Biden 'Scam' on Railway Resolution

Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Ohio, told Newsmax he is conflicted about the Democrat-controlled Senate passing a Friday resolution to impose a labor agreement onto American railway workers, and thus avoid a nationwide rail strike before the holiday season.

The Ohio Republican preferred not to see a strike, which could have led to daily projections of the U.S. economy losing $2 billion per day.

However, Davidson said, "I'm not in favor of Congress imposing a solution on either the companies or the [railway] workers," while appearing Friday on Newsmax's "American Agenda."

The Senate resolution, which also had the support of President Joe Biden, passed by a decisive 80-15 vote. However, Davidson said he believes it's not the government's job to force labor deals onto American workers.

"A lot of my [congressional] colleagues, unfortunately, fell for the Biden administration's scam here. They were [essentially] saying, If you don't sign right here, you're going to cause a rail strike," said Davidson. "But I don't work for a railroad, and I don't own one. So, how can I be causing this strike?"

The Biden administration "has imposed Big-Government solutions to all sorts of things" in the past, said Davidson.

He said the Biden White House could have solved this railway strike months ago, through more good-faith negotiations.

Instead, Davidson claimed the president "duped Congress into doing the work for him."

The workers aren't happy with the forced labor agreement, according to Davidson: "They just want to know that if they're off work, they're off work. ... When you treat workers [without respect], of course you're going to have a problems."

When asked if Biden's previous announcements of a railway agreement being proffered and also signing an executive order to forgive student loan debt — two statements that were far from official at the time — were a means of "pandering" to young voters before the midterm elections, Davidson agreed: "Biden has been deceptive about a lot of this" misinformation in recent months.

As an example, Davidson brought up how House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., publicly said that Biden's loan-forgiveness plan would never be held up constitutionally — long before signing the executive order.

"Once again, Joe Biden's wrong. Thank God we've fired Nancy Pelosi; and now, we've got to go about the task of firing Joe Biden," said Davidson.

On Jan. 3, Davidson said the Republican-led Congress plans to "hit the ground running" and "setting an agenda that will change the course of this country."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!