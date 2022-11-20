Rep. Davidson to Newsmax: Cincinnati Bell Customers Want Newsmax Back

Rep. Warren Davidson Sunday spoke out about the decision from Cincinnati Bell to drop Newsmax from its cable packages earlier this year, telling the network Sunday that his constituents remain very concerned about missing the channel.

"They reached out to me and say, hey, what can you do about this?" said the Ohio Republican on Newsmax's "Wake Up America Weekend."

He said he spoke with the company's CEO, who told him that when deals were negotiated for programming, "they come in big bundles and nobody bundled Newsmax" and that it would not have been feasible to offer the channel as a separate entity.

"My takeaway from him was there was probably a number where there's a way to reach an agreement, but the bundling is what explains why things are skewed one way or the other, but it's the intermediaries that really put the bundles together," said Davidson. "I have told people you can get it for free in the Cincinnati news market. You just use your internet connection and you can get Newsmax for free. You can stream it."

Davidson on Sunday also spoke about the likelihood that there will be hearings in the GOP-controlled house concerning the Hunter Biden laptop and other issues.

"The gavels move with the majority, whether it's one seat or five or five times that," said Davidson. "It is consequential who holds the gavel, so we're excited to finally be able to have hearings on things that have long since been neglected by the House of Representatives."

When the story about the Biden laptop broke, the narrative was that there was Russian disinformation behind the revelations, but that was disproved, and "it seems like a high school kid could have solved that case," said Davidson. "Meanwhile you have the top minds in the Department of Justice and the intelligence community running a narrative that was meant to support Joe Biden's candidacy."

