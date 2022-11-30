Rep. Davidson to Newsmax: Hoping for United Vote on Anti-Cartel Bill

Rep. Warren Davidson, with House Republicans poised to retake control of the House in January, said Wednesday on Newsmax that he hopes everyone will unite behind a bill he introduced this summer to stop the activities of cartels at the U.S. border.

"Everyone knows border security is broken," the Ohio Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "Everyone knows our immigration system is broken, and everyone knows the cartels are exploiting it."

The Stop the Cartels Act creates reforms to reduce human trafficking while increasing bilateral efforts to stop crime at the southern border, as well as reducing illegal immigration. It calls for imposing harsher sanctions on cartels and those who support them, among other measures.

Davidson said that according to reports in The New York Times, after President Joe Biden took office, the cartels are making "26 times as much" as they were under former President Donald Trump.

Davidson said that under Trump, the cartels were making about $500 million a year through smuggling people across the border and other activities. Under Biden, they're making "over $13 billion."

Davidson on Wednesday also discussed the criticism from the left, including from the White House, that Elon Musk has received since his takeover of Twitter, and said complaints about his actions make it "very clear which version of speech was being filtered."

"If you look at what's the administration's concern here, they're the ones that launched the ministry of truth, or Disinformation Governance Board as they named it," said Davidson. "Fundamentally, we all know that these kinds of coordinated activities have been going on behind the scenes with big government fans and big business fans, particularly with big tech."

And now that Musk owns Twitter, he "has the records, and I think they're trying to make sure that he doesn't out them for what they've been doing in the coordinated way they have silenced particular voices," said Davidson.

And now, with Musk's reports that Apple is threatening to keep Twitter from its App Store, Davidson said there is a "duopoly" with apps between Google and Apple.

"This is a problem we're seeing with antitrust law in other areas," Davidson said, pointing out the chaos with Ticketmaster over sales of tickets for Taylor Swift's upcoming concert tour.

"These are all publicly traded companies," said Davidson. "They're involved in market shaping in a certain way, and I think we will have a lot of oversight in the next Congress."

Davidson also on Wednesday discussed the upcoming election for Speaker of the House, pointing out that there are at least five people who say they will never vote for current Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, which makes matters difficult considering there are 222 GOP members and the California lawmaker needs 218 votes to take the gavel.

"No one's opposing Kevin," said Davidson. "Andy Biggs did internally, but he's not campaigning for the job. It was essentially a proxy for people that aren't yet ready to support Kevin."

But still, McCarthy knows how to whip votes, and if he still does not get enough, there will be a consensus candidate so a Republican will fill the speaker's seat, said Davidson.

