×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: biden | trump | 2024 | primary | schlapp

Matt Schlapp to Newsmax: Dems' Nominee Crisis Bigger Than GOP's

By    |   Wednesday, 06 September 2023 09:31 PM EDT

Matt Schlapp, chair of the American Conservative Union, told Newsmax that Democrats have a bigger problem heading into the 2024 presidential primary than Republicans.

Appearing Wednesday on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren," Schlapp said questions surrounding President Joe Biden's health and alleged bribes outweigh former President Donald Trump's legal troubles.

"Robert F. Kennedy [Jr.] is doing better against Joe Biden than any Republican is doing against Donald Trump. But they don't want to cover that race," Schlapp said.

"You know, he gives the Medal of Honor; he walks out too early just yesterday from the reception in the White House," he continued. "So this is a real problem that Democrats have. They're really concerned about Joe Biden's health and the ethics with Hunter [Biden]."

Schlapp believes Trump's foremost problem is not the other Republican candidates running against him, saying that "the deep state is using all its power to try to stop him before he gets to the ballot box."

But even if Trump decided not to run or the attempt to quash his candidacy worked, Schlapp is convinced the GOP still has a better slate of up-and-coming candidates to step in his place than Democrats have with Biden.

"If Donald Trump hadn't run, if they weren't trying to persecute him, prosecute him, all these terrible things and we had a whole new field, there would be a whole new set of people besides [Florida Gov.] Ron DeSantis on that stage. I think we do have a very thick bench."

By contrast, he said, "It's a little rough for the Democrats."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Luca Cacciatore

Luca Cacciatore, a Newsmax general assignment writer, is based in Arlington, Virginia, reporting on news and politics. 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Matt Schlapp, chair of the American Conservative Union, told Newsmax that Democrats have a bigger problem heading into the 2024 presidential primary than Republicans.
biden, trump, 2024, primary, schlapp
309
2023-31-06
Wednesday, 06 September 2023 09:31 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved