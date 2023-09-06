Huckabee: 2024 Election Hinges on Trump Legal Battles

Former Arkansas Gov/ Mike Huckabee on Wednesday asserted that the upcoming 2024 election may represent a critical juncture, suggesting it could be the final electoral contest determined through the casting of ballots rather than the use of force should former President Donald Trump fail to secure victory due to ongoing legal disputes.

In the most recent installment of his TBN broadcast, Huckabee contended that the legal challenges currently confronting Trump are an integral component of a politically motivated strategy orchestrated by the Biden administration, an assertion echoed by numerous individuals within the former president’s inner circle.

"If these tactics end up working to keep Trump from winning or even running in 2024, it is going to be the last American election that will be decided by ballots rather than bullets," Huckabee said, issuing a cautionary message during the commencement of his monologue, as reported by The Hill.

In his pursuit of the White House in 2024, a bid that follows his 2020 electoral loss to Biden, Trump grapples with numerous indictments on federal and state charges spanning nationwide courtrooms.

The former president now finds himself entangled in legal proceedings related to his purported attempts to overturn the 2020 election results and his handling of classified documents, as exposed by two separate investigations by the Department of Justice.

Furthermore, in Manhattan, he is facing charges associated with hush-money payments made in 2016 to adult film actor Stormy Daniels.

In Georgia, Trump also faces indictments linked to his alleged involvement in overturning the 2020 election results in that state.

Huckabee also leveled accusations against President Joe Biden and his team, saying their efforts are designed "to make sure that Donald Trump is not his opponent in 2024" and "to destroy Trump in the courthouse rather than at the ballot box."

Moreover, he also asserted that the Justice Department, the IRS, and the FBI are "conspiring to hide the Biden family crimes while all the time being obsessed with charging Donald Trump with crimes."

While polling data has suggested that the ongoing legal challenges have bolstered Trump’s standing in the GOP primary, some contend that these legal battles are disqualifying.

Huckabee, who made unsuccessful runs for the Republican presidential nomination in 2008 and 2016, commended Trump, a longstanding front-runner in the GOP field’s poll standings.

"I know that there are a dozen or so other Republican candidates wanting to be the GOP nominee next year, and most of them were on the stage last week to audition for the job. But if you watched what was more a game show than a substantive debate, you realize none of them have the gravitas of Donald Trump," Huckabee said.