Sebastian Gorka to Newsmax: Hunter Biden Was the Bagman for His Father

Hunter Biden, an "unfortunate individual with some rather destructive proclivities," was simply the bagman for his father, President Joe Biden, Sebastian Gorka told Newsmax Monday.

"We know Hunter Biden actually committed felonies with regards to, you know, illegal purchases of firearms and tax evasion. But that's not the point," Gorka, President-elect Donald Trump's pick for deputy assistant and senior director for counterterrorism, told Newsmax TV's "Newsline."

"The point is that he's not the problem. The problem is his father. Hunter Biden is a very, very unfortunate individual with some rather destructive proclivities, if you know what I mean. But he was simply the bagman."

"He was the individual who sold access — or the appearance of access — to his father as a senator, a vice president, and then the commander in chief," Gorka added.

"He's the person who had to make the big asks of those Chinese, Romanian, Russian, Ukrainian families and then funnel the monies into the 21 shell companies, which is really weird. … I don't have any shell companies, let alone 21 shell companies. So, he's just the bagman.

"The question is, What happens with all the other actual criminals that are part of that cartel? James Biden, Frank Biden, and Joe Biden himself? Are we going to see a flurry of pardons in the next 59 days? It could be."

Biden on Monday pardoned his son, Hunter, sparing him a possible prison sentence for federal felony gun and tax convictions and reversing his past promises not to use the extraordinary powers of the presidency for the benefit of his family.

The Democratic president had previously said he would not pardon his son or commute his sentence after convictions in the two cases in Delaware and California. The move on Sunday night comes weeks before Hunter was set to receive his punishment after his trial conviction in the gun case and guilty plea on tax charges, and less than two months before Trump is set to return to the White House.

