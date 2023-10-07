Pence to Newsmax: Biden Set Stage for Hamas Attack

Former Vice President Mike Pence says President Joe Biden's failed and feckless leadership on the world stage is partly to blame for the Hamas attack in Israel.

"Since the outset of this administration, Joe Biden has projected weakness," Pence told Newsmax Saturday.

"The disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan; the kowtowing to the mullahs in Iran, begging them to come back into the Iran nuclear deal; and, of course, the transfer about a month ago of $6 billion in funding to the mullahs in Tehran: I really do believe it all has set the stage for the tragedy and the war that is unfolding in Israel today."

Pence also said he believes, "frankly, that leaders in the Republican Party that have been signaling retreat from America's role as leader of the free world have also contributed to this environment."

"Weakness arouses evil, and it's time for America to get back to peace through strength. It is time for America to get back to standing without apology as the leader of the free world and make sure the terrorists and Hamas and Tehran and any authoritarian regimes around the country know that America will stand with our allies, will stand up to our enemies," he added.

Dozens of Hamas militants on Saturday broke out of the blockaded Gaza Strip and into nearby Israeli towns, killing dozens and abducting others in an unprecedented surprise early morning attack during a major Jewish holiday.

A stunned Israel said it is now at war with Hamas and launched airstrikes in Gaza, vowing to inflict an "unprecedented price."

Israel's national rescue service said at least 200 people were killed and 1,100 wounded, making it the deadliest attack in Israel in decades. At least 198 people in the Gaza Strip have been killed and at least 1,610 wounded in Israeli strikes, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

Pence told Newsmax he was confident Republicans would come together in the wake of the attack, but that new leadership was needed.

"I say this with a heavy heart: The voices of appeasement and isolationism are echoing through the Republican Party, but the American people know better. They know that weakness arouses evil," he said.

"And whether it's the war raging in Israel today, whether it's the war raging in Eastern Europe, whether it's the menacing behavior of China in the Asia Pacific, the American people long for leadership that says we will solve our problems at home, we will secure our border, we will bring law and order back to our streets, we will revive our economy, restore American energy independence, and we will have a military fitted to the times that we'll be able to ensure our security and stand with our allies around the world."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!