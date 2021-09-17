Louisiana AG Landry: Biden Mandate Divisive, Doctors Should Be Able to Practice

Doctors should be able to practice medicine based on what's best for their patients and the U.S. government should be educating people, not creating divisive mandates, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, one of 27 Republican attorneys general vowing to fight President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate, told Newsmax.

''What we should be doing is educating people. We should be allowing our doctors to practice medicine based upon what's best for their patients," Landry said Friday on ''Eric Bolling: The Balance.'' ''We should recognize that we've come a long way since this virus first came onto the shores of this country.

''There are a lot of people that are being saved each and every day. We should use education rather than mandates,'' he added.

Biden last week announced a mandate that more than 80 million private employees receive COVID vaccinations or undergo weekly testing. Companies could face thousands of dollars in fines per employee if they don't comply.

"We've been patient, but our patience is wearing thin, and your refusal has cost all of us," Biden said in a televised address Sept. 9.

"While America is in much better shape than it was seven months ago when I took office, I need to tell you a second fact: We're in a tough stretch, and it could last for a while.''

Landry said the mandate is ''aspirational'' and that Biden is just trying to ''stoke fear'' in Americans.

''It's important for people to understand that the president said this over a week ago, and we have nothing in writing. … He gets everybody riled up. He knows he can't do it. We're going to sue him every day that he steps out of the Constitution, and we're going to win.''

