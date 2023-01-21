×
Tags: biden | classified | documents

Biggs to Newsmax: Biden 'Lies All The Time,' Document Reveal No Different

(Newsmax/"Saturday Report")

By    |   Saturday, 21 January 2023 12:12 PM EST

President Joe Biden has no regrets about the way he handled classified documents because he just “tells lies all the time anyway and this is consistent with that,” says Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz.

“For him to say and try to sweep this under the rug and say, ‘this is no big deal,’ we don’t even know the total number of documents. We know that there’s been four locations. We know that their story is not accurate,” Biggs told Newsmax  “Saturday Report.”

“All of this doesn’t even make sense. But he’s going to say, ‘this is too complicated, there’s nothing there.’ And that’s what they’re hoping for is that the American people will just let this slide by but the reality is he’s going to have to pay for this in the sense of we’re going to have to expose this, we’re going to have to continue our investigation in the House Oversight Committee. And right now, they’re going to stonewall us, apparently.”

Biden on Thursday told reporters he was cooperating with investigators and that he had "no regrets" about the way he and his team have handled the discovery of classified documents from his time as vice president at his personal residence and think tank office.

"We found a handful of documents were filed in the wrong place," Biden told reporters while visiting storm-ravaged parts of California. "We immediately turned them over to the [National] Archives and the Justice Department. We're fully cooperating and looking forward to getting this resolved quickly."

The Department of Justice is giving Biden “special treatment, the fact that they’re letting non-security clearance attorneys go through and look for stuff, documents, classified documents, and then believing their reports. That’s absurd. The DOJ is complicit, it appears.”

But House Republicans are ready to dig into the controversy, among other investigations.

“The Biden family is so rife with this kind of activity — the classified documents, the Burisma, China, SARs, all these things we’re trying to get to. But we’re going to be on this night and day.”

