Rep. McCaul to Newsmax TV: China Doesn't Fear Biden

Texas GOP congressman and China Task Force Chairman Mike McCaul says China doesn’t fear President Joe Biden and Beijing will exploit him.

''They had a terrible meeting in Alaska; it was embarrassing to see our Secretary of State [Antony Blinken] treated the way he was by the Chinese Communist Party’s leaders. It was completely disrespectful to our country. With President Trump, there was a fear factor, and I don’t think they have any fear of President Biden and they are going to exploit [him],'' McCaul said on "The Chris Salcedo Show."

Blinken’s first face-to-face meeting with Chinese officials got off to a heated start in Anchorage, Alaska, last Thursday as Blinken’s statement that the Biden administration would bring up ''deep concerns'' about some of China’s actions around the world was met with pushback.

Blinken, in the blunt opening statement, said the U.S. would "discuss our deep concerns with actions by China, including in Xinjiang, Hong Kong, Taiwan, cyberattacks on the United States, economic coercion of our allies."

"Each of these actions threatens the rules-based order that maintains global stability," he said.

Chinese officials accused the U.S. of inciting countries to ''attack China.''

He also said human rights in the U.S. were at a low point, with Black Americans being ''slaughtered.''

McCaul also said the Russia-China alliance is something the U.S. has to go into ''with our eyes wide open.''

''And I would add Iran to that mix as well as they try to negotiate the JCPOA (Joint Comprehension Plan of Action) with their nuclear program. That is, as Bush would call it, an axis of evil. I see that alliance. We’ve got to keep our eye on the ball. China’s gotten very provocative militarily with Hong Kong. Taiwan is in its sights right now and they’re in the Taiwanese straits in the South China Sea.

''Our Pacific Command admiral said they are very serious about invading Taiwan. That would be a disaster.''

Adm. John Aquilino on Wednesday said China was quickly amassing weapons and systems to militarily overwhelm Taiwan.

''My opinion is this problem is much closer to us than most think," Aquilino said before the Senate Armed Services Committee.

"We've seen aggressive actions earlier than we anticipated, whether it be on the Indian border or whether it be in Hong Kong or whether it be against the Uyghurs. We've seen things that I don't think we expected, and that's why I continue to talk about a sense of urgency. We ought to be prepared today," Aquilino said.

