Reps Issa and Tenney to Newsmax: Biden Ignored Repercussions and Warnings of Afghanistan Pullout

The pullout from Afghanistan and its ensuing chaos was a failure by the president and will have global consequences, Representatives Darrell Issa, R-Calif., and Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., told Newsmax Monday.

“This is a failure by the Commander-In-Chief. The buck stops with him. The failure is his. Eight months into his administration, it’s very very clear that he made these decisions, or at least he allowed them to be made, while he was on vacation and ignored the repercussions, even as we were given warning by allies in the region,” Issa told Newsmax’s “Stinchfield.”

After host Grant Stinchfield noted that the pullout is about much more than an Afghani civil war and that China “is salivating right now,” Tenney added that “there have been actual news accounts of China meeting with the Taliban, even though, you know, the Taliban and Islamic countries around the region know, that the Chinese are one of the only countries, probably the only country, that’s slaughtering the Uighurs, who are Muslims, but it doesn’t matter because this is utilitarian. It’s about power and it’s about money.

Tenney continued that the Chinese know that assets exist there that they could take advantage of in Afghanistan, and that we’ve given up our only base in middle Asia to give us any influence in the region.

“China looks at everything, you know, in a strategic way. In America, we’re concerned with being woke, and our military being woke, and I think that is among one of the many failures,” Tenney noted. “I was really discouraged by the really, just unacceptable phone call that members of Congress had yesterday with the Secretary of Defense, the Joint Chief and also our Secretary of State…all of a sudden the call ended abruptly…there are no more people in the queue. And I have learned from numerous members that they were waiting in the queue, waiting to ask questions of these people, on this absolutely disastrous, worst ever policy in American, you know, in recent history, at least.”

After Stinchfield played a clip of a Taliban spokesperson saying that Islamic law will come all over the world and that “jihad will not end until the last day,” and said that, even in light of this, Biden was still talking about an Afghani civil war. Issa noted that Biden did nothing as Hezbollah shelled Israel for weeks and that he redid his agreement with Iran over Congressional objections.

“As a result, just as in the Obama administration, money is flowing into Iran and back out to terrorist groups. So you’ve got Iran and China as a partner, and they’re perfectly willing to trade pieces of the world. China doesn't want Muslims and Muslims don't really want China, but they'll divide it up, in many ways the same way that other dictatorships have over the years, and fight each other later. The problem is they intend on having lunch with the democracies and with Christians along the way,” Issa said, and that the safety and security of our allies and our military in Taiwan, Japan the Middle East and beyond would be impacted negatively as well.

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here