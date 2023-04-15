Rep. Barry Moore to Newsmax: Biden Admin Not Hiring Most Qualified

Speaking to Newsmax on the leak of what's been dubbed the "Pentagon documents," Rep. Barry Moore, R-Ala., said the Biden administration is hiring based on "pronouns" and not on who is most qualified.

Moore said on "Saturday Agenda" that "we have to get some answers" regarding the leak of documents. "Certainly, I think it goes back — and we talk about this ... all the time: about how they hire people based on pronouns and not job performance.

"And this administration, time and time again, has put people in place that have no capability to do the job. [But] for a certain reason, they're hired, and it's usually a social reason."

"And so we've seen that with Mayor Pete [Buttigieg, secretary of] Transportation," Moore continued. "We've seen it with [Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro] Mayorkas on the border. You're seeing it now with the SECDEF [Lloyd Austin, secretary of defense]. And there has to be accountability.

"We need to get answers on this, and I think as Congress we've got to call the folks in front of us to get the answers to get ... what's going on in this administration."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!