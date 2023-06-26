×
Tags: biden administration | open borders | policies | francis suarez

Mayor Suarez to Newsmax: Open Border Fentanyl Deaths Equal a '747 Crashing Every Day'

By    |   Monday, 26 June 2023 08:39 PM EDT

The Biden administration's current de facto open-borders policies are not just "catch and release," but "wave and release," Miami Mayor and 2024 presidential candidate Francis Suarez told Newsmax on Monday.

"It doesn't just impact our cities in terms of illegal immigration," Suarez told "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "You also have 80-90,000 Americans that are dying of fentanyl every single year being pushed by China through our southern border. That's the equivalent of a 747 crashing every single day."

Suarez stated that if one 747 crashed, "we would stop everything, and we would give the border the attention that it deserves for the national crisis that has created."

Border security is "the only thing that's unifying public officials across America," Suarez said. "You even see Democrat mayors complaining about the porous border."

Suarez then called his number one issue securing the border, and listed steps needed to do that, including involving the border patrol, technology, and finishing the wall.

"Whatever it takes in terms of resources to make sure that we can control the flow of migration into our country is what we have to do," Suarez said.

Monday, 26 June 2023 08:39 PM
