Trump to Newsmax: US 'Going to Hell' Under Biden Admin

Former President Donald Trump told Newsmax on Monday night the situation is so bad under the Biden administration, the United States is like a third-world country.

"It doesn't matter what's going on with our country, our country is third-world," Trump told "Eric Bolling The Balance." "Our elections are third-world. Our airports are third-world. Everything we have now is third-world.

"We're going to hell."

Trump, the leader by a wide margin in the race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, brought up the crisis at the U.S. southern border, saying the situation is a stark contrast to his administration, when the U.S. went from what he called the safest border in the nation's history during his term to the most unsafe.

"We have millions and millions of people being put in here who were in prison, who were in mental institutions, insane asylums. Terrorists are pouring into our country, and nobody's doing anything about it," he said.

"We had the safest border ever in the history of our country three years ago, and now we have the most unsafe border I think in the history of the world. No country would have allowed this to happen. Millions of people pouring in. Nobody has any idea where they're from, who they are."

Trump also said the economy was doing so much better under his administration than under Biden's.

"There's never been an economy the likes of which we built," he said. "We had something for every single group of people, Black, white, everybody, Hispanic, women, men. Everybody was at the top of the line.

"Whether you had a high school diploma, you graduated number one in your class from the Wharton School of Finance. Everybody was doing well. It was an amazing period of time. And I think that's why my poll numbers are so high because people want it back."

