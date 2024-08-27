Rep. Kiley to Newsmax: Biden Admin Unleashed 'Censorship Regime'

The House Judiciary Committee knows the names of some Biden administration officials who pressed Facebook and parent company Meta to censor Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic, Rep. Kevin Kiley, R-Calif., told Newsmax on Tuesday.

The California Republican said on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren" that a number of the names in question are in the public record. But he said, "I think there's still more to be uncovered. And ultimately, I think it goes to the very top of the administration." He added, "This was a censorship regime that emanated from the Biden and Harris administration. And there needs to be political accountability for that."

On Tuesday, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg admitted in a letter to the House Judiciary Committee that the Biden administration had pressured his company to suppress COVID-19 content, including humor and satire posts. Zuckerberg also admitted "demoting" a story about Hunter Biden's laptop in the fall of 2020.

Kiley, a member of the House Judiciary Committee, said, "For an administration that just loves to talk about threats to democracy, this is the ultimate threat to democracy. You can't have a functioning democracy without freedom of speech. You can't have a functioning democracy in which the existing regime uses its power to silence dissent and to silence political opponents.

"And yet," he said, "that's precisely what this administration did."

Kiley said that the Committee has conducted multiple interviews and depositions with Meta officials, during which they found evidence the Biden administration called on the social media giant to remove post after post. Kiley said, "There was obviously an implicit threat there in terms of what they were doing, which is a textbook violation of the First Amendment."

Kiley said that Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, is putting a bill forward that "will establish very clear consequences for those in the bureaucracy who violate the free speech rights of Americans."

Kiley adds, "You have now very clear testimony from none other than Mark Zuckerberg that the Biden administration unleashed an unprecedented censorship regime over the course of his administration."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com