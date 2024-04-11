Rep. Van Duyne to Newsmax: NYC Protects Criminals Over Police

Rep. Beth Van Duyne, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Thursday that New York City is "protecting criminals" instead of police officers, adding that "it's got to stop."

“You are seeing images every single day of New York City police officers being attacked and then their attackers are being let go,” Van Duyne told “National Report." “They are protecting the criminals over the police and over their own citizens. It’s got to stop.”

Van Duyne ripped politicians who showed up to NYPD officer Jonathan Diller’s funeral for a photo op, acting like they weren’t to blame for his death. Guy Rivera, who was charged with Diller’s murder, had 21 prior arrests.

“They are releasing criminals,” Van Duyne said. “They are going to continue with their violent crimes and there’s nothing to stop them from doing that.”

Police officers are respected in Texas, Van Duyne said, noting the state has a high quality of life and plenty of jobs available.

“You don’t have to stay in New York and be treated like that,” Van Duyne said. “We want to have you down here.”

Van Duyne dismissed New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ claim that Dallas has a higher homicide rate than New York.

“It’s a ridiculous argument,” Van Duyne said. “Look at the number of officers being attacked. You are disrespecting your officers; you are not even throwing charges on people committing crimes. You’re seeing the same criminals let out of jail to commit crime. If you’re concerned about your police officers leaving, treat them better.”

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com