Rep. Van Duyne to Newsmax: Iran Connection to Trump Threats?

Rep. Beth Van Duyne, R-Texas, Wednesday on Newsmax brought attention to the Iranian government's threats against former President Donald Trump, speculating on possible connections to the recent assassination attempt on him taking place at a Trump rally.

"Does anybody at this point in time recognize that President Trump has already had threats against him by the Iranian government?" she asked on "The Chris Salcedo Show." "Those threats possibly have come full circle. We don't know who's ultimately responsible for what happened in Pennsylvania, but we'll find out."

Van Duyne questioned who Americans would prefer in office if faced with threats from Iran, arguing that adversaries would prefer a weaker leader such as Vice President Kamala Harris over a strong one like Trump.

"We have seen what happens when you have President Trump in office," she said. "He was on a phone call with these terrorists, and it was very clear that if any American is harmed, not only will you die, but everybody associated with you has a target on their back."

Van Duyne pointed out that such attacks did not occur under Trump's administration. She criticized President Joe Biden's inability to even "answer questions from the press" and suggested that adversaries have exploited this perceived weakness along with his failure to make strong statements.

Biden "does not have a strong comment and does not make sure that these terrorists know that they will be held accountable. Yeah, they're being taken advantage of," she said, referring to Democrats.

"Does anybody have a doubt right now who you would rather have in office if Iran is knocking at our door? By the way, Israel is the first step. They really do want to take out America. They're just looking at Israel being the first step to get to getting there," she said. "Israel right now is holding the line, and we're trying to support Israel as well as we can."

