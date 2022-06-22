Rep. Van Duyne to Newsmax: Biden's Gas Tax Break a 'Weak Response'

President Joe Biden's call to suspend the national gas tax for three months is a "weak response" taken on by a "very desperate president" and Democrats, Rep. Beth Van Duyne commented on Newsmax Wednesday.

"People aren't looking at the 18 cents for sales tax," the Texas Republican said on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now." "They're looking at the $5 a gallon that they're paying for gas. Under his presidency from day one, gas prices have increased."

But if Biden would work with gas and oil companies that are already in the United States, including resources, the nation could return to the prices that were happening while former President Donald Trump was in office, Van Duyne added.

But Biden is "demonizing" the oil industry through regulations and is favoring imports from foreign nations, rather than the United States, which provides much cleaner energy, the congresswoman said.

Van Duyne on Wednesday also commented on the Senate's bipartisan gun control bill, saying that while there are some "good things" in it, there is a great deal that is not good, including the funding for red flag laws that could keep adults away from having guns while hindering their due process under the law.

She said she does support strengthening the internet data baseline and making it more difficult for criminals to get guns but the red flag provisions are "still very unsettling, not to mention the fact about how we're going to pay for it."

"One of the concerns that we have again is that they're taking away their taking away right constitutionally provided rights from individuals," said Van Duyne. "That is a concern that I have with this bill as well. But we do need to make sure that we're looking at following the laws, so having the increased penalties for people who break the laws, I think is fine."

But even that might not be enough, as was shown in the shootings in Uvalde, said Van Duyne, where even with training, mistakes happened and lives were lost.

"We're still trying to get down to the details of what happened that day to prevent any tragedy like this ever from happening again, but at the same token, you want to make sure that people who need to have a weapon to be able to protect themselves," she said.

