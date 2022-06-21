×
Tags: green energy | southern border | immigration

Rep. Steil to Newsmax: Democrats Talk Green Energy at Border Meeting

(Newsmax/''Spicer & Co.'')

By    |   Tuesday, 21 June 2022 07:12 PM

Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., told Newsmax on Tuesday that rather than discuss the influx of immigrants entering the U.S. illegally, his Democratic colleagues opted to talk about green energy policies.

While reports of what was discussed at the meeting have not been confirmed, Steil told "Spicer & Co." that "the Democrats called a committee hearing at the U.S.-Mexico border — the first committee hearing with Democrats and Republicans at the border in over two years. The Democrats, what did they want to about? Infrastructure and green energy."
"Republicans, we talked about the actual crisis playing out. And it's a crisis."

According to Customs and Border Protection data, the number of "Southwest Land Border Encounters" for fiscal 2021 totaled 1,734,686. So far, the figure for fiscal 2022 stands at 1,536,899.

"And what has the Biden administration done on day one," said Steil, ranking member on the House Select Committee on Economic Disparity and Fairness in Growth.

"They stopped border wall construction. They passed a $1.9 trillion inflation-inducing bill —  $0 for border security. They [passed] a $1.2 trillion infrastructure — $0 for border security. And now, the Biden administration wants to slash $800 million in the budget for the Department of Homeland Security. They're moving in the wrong direction."

Tuesday, 21 June 2022 07:12 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

