Rep. Van Duyne to Newsmax: 'Stark Contrast' Between Trump, Harris With Storms

The reaction to the double hurricane blow that has hit the south in recent weeks shows the "stark contrast of leadership" between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump, Rep. Beth Van Duyne said on Newsmax on Saturday.

"You see what President Trump is doing," the Texas Republican told Newsmax's "Saturday Report." "He recognizes that people need help, that they are desperate right now and that's what he's providing."

But President Joe Biden and Harris are "doing nothing more than the blame game," Van Duyne said, including Biden telling Trump to "get a life" while responding to the former president's criticism of the storm response.

"This is all about a campaign to them, a campaign to try to win in November," she said. "It's not about helping people. And if you want to talk about misinformation, you want to talk about disinformation, you want to talk about being un-American. How about the Biden-Harris administration, the pain that they have caused to the American people over the last four years, selling out your national security, your border security, and letting between 15 million to 20 million people in our country illegally?"

Harris has said that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis refused her phone calls, but he said that he never knew she had called. He also accused her of trying to "inject herself" into the storm recovery because of her presidential campaign, and commented that he's dealt with storms in Florida under both Trump and Biden, and "neither of them ever politicized it."

"I thought that was such a classic moment," Van Duyne said. "'I'm busy with the storm. Don't suddenly try to politicize this because the election is right around the corner.'"

"Kamala, I've got a clue for you," she added. "It's not about you. It's about the people who have been devastated by this storm. It's by your administration's lack of action and lack of forethought."

But Harris, said Van Duyne, "Wants to insert herself just to be able to get a photo op that she's on the phone with a governor who's actually doing something. It's pathetic. It's sad, but this is Kamala Harris."

Van Duyne also Saturday spoke out about the differences in border policies between the Trump administration and the Biden-Harris White House.

"You look at Tom Homan, you look at Mark Morgan and what they were able to achieve," she said. "They took that seriously. You had criminal aliens who were committing crimes in our country, and what they did was, they worked with local law enforcement to deport them. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement was a great partner to the city of Irving when I was mayor there, and they did a wonderful job."

Americans, she added, are not "stupid."

"It just is so frustrating to see how Biden and Harris and the media are trying to portray this," said Van Duyne. "Americans can see the increase in crime, they can see the increase in fentanyl in their communities. They're not stupid, but the Biden-Harris administration continues to treat them like they are."

