Trump Again Slams Federal Hurricane Response; Biden Says Rival Should 'Get a Life'

Donald Trump again complained about the federal response to natural disasters that have damaged much of the Southeast as he seeks to gain a political advantage from the tropical weather.

While speaking at the Detroit Economic Club on Thursday, Trump sent a message to people affected by Hurricane Milton and Hurricane Helene. He praised Republican governors of Florida, Georgia and South Carolina but suggested the federal response had been lacking, particularly in North Carolina, where he alleged the government after Helene had “not done what you’re supposed to be doing.”

“They’ve let those people suffer unjustly,” said Trump, who has for several days promoted falsehoods about the response of President Joe Biden and emergency management officials.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden reiterated his ire toward Trump over criticisms he dubbed lies and misinformation.

To Trump, his message was plain: "Get a life, man.”

Addressing reporters Thursday about Hurricane Milton’s destruction, Biden said he wouldn’t call Trump directly. But asked what his message would be for Trump, Biden squared his shoulders and more directly faced the camera.

“Mr. President Trump, former President Trump, get a life man,” Biden said. “Help these people.”

The White House, and Biden personally, have spent days decrying Trump for making what they said were false claims about disaster response, including that federal funding is being diverted for use on people in the country illegally and that such assistance is capped at $750.

Biden says he wants Congress to act as quickly as possible to approve more disaster response funding — but stopped short of saying he’d order lawmakers to return from recess early.

Speaking to reporters at the White House about the federal response to Hurricane Milton’s destruction, Biden singled out urgent funding needed by the Small Business Administration, which offers low-cost loans to businesses damaged in storms.

“I think, in terms of the SBA, it’s pretty right at the edge right now,” Biden said. “And I think the Congress should be coming back and moving on emergency needs immediately.”

But asked directly if he was ordering Congress to return early, Biden was noncommittal, saying only, “I think Congress should move as rapidly as they can.”

The president also said during his briefing that there were four confirmed deaths associated with Milton. That appeared to contradict Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas who said during an earlier White House briefing that he joined virtually: “We have reports that at least ten individuals have lost their lives.”

Asked to clarify, Mayorkas said the situation was still fluid but that, “Our understanding is that those fatalities were caused by the tornados” associated with Milton.