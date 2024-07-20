Rep. Van Duyne to Newsmax: Convention Energy 'Off the Charts'

The energy was "off the charts" at the Republican National Convention this past week, particularly when former President Donald Trump delivered his "epic" speech, Rep. Beth Van Duyne said on Newsmax Saturday.

"When he came out, he was so personable and sharing details of what had happened …sharing those details as if you're sitting in a living room talking to him," the Texas Republican told Newsmax's "Saturday Report" about Trump's acceptance speech, during which he told what it was like to nearly lose his life less than a week before to an assassination attempt.

"The comments that he made about unifying the country, representing everybody, you know, not just half of the nation, those are words that need to be spoken," Van Duyne said. "People need to hear that. They need to hear that from the president. They need to hear that from our nominee, and I was so glad, so happy that he did that."

Trump also addressed policy and issues such as dealing with the border, the economy, and foreign adversaries, said Van Duyne.

He also spoke out about issues affecting working families and "anybody who is feeling the inflictions of a 20% increase in inflation," she added.

Van Duyne said she found that the speaker lineup at the convention was also "extraordinary," as it included former candidates Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis, and the speakers were "all on the same page."

"You are facing a unified party that recognizes that the enemy is not within," she said. "When we see what's happened to our economy when we see what's happened at our border, you know, 10, 15 million people that we've allowed into our country illegally, over 100,000 deaths from fentanyl, the rapes and the murders that are happening unnecessarily by people who should not be in this country. Those are the things that strike America."

But Trump, she said, is a "known commodity with successes under his belt."

"He was very clear about what those successes were and how that reads into a very successful time for the next four years with him as our 47th president," said Van Duyne.

She also lauded Trump's running mate, Sen. J.D. Vance, saying he is a "sincere, authentic individual."

"He has come from poverty, has had so many, challenges in his life that he has overcome time and time again," said Van Duyne.

"You want to look at this ticket, you look at at Trump, at the top, you look at J.D. Vance at the top as VP pick. Compared to Biden and Harris, it is laughable. Meanwhile, even if President Joe Biden drops out of the race, Democrats' policies are "still demonizing the American energy industry and going after American businesses," said Van Duyne.

Further, Green New Deal politics have "absolutely, utterly destroyed our economy, have destroyed manufacturing, have forced businesses to go offshore, have damaged working families and their border policies," said Van Duyne.

"All of those would remain intact, regardless of who you have at the top of the ticket."

