Tags: joe biden | replacements | 2024 election | donald trump | kamala harris | democrats

Trump Team Runs Strategy Against Potential Biden Replacements

By    |   Thursday, 18 July 2024 10:42 PM EDT

As former President Donald Trump is positioned to accept the Republican presidential nomination, his inner circle is running through a host of plays should President Joe Biden drop out of the race, reports Politico.

According to individuals familiar with the matter, Trump aides huddled on Thursday to discuss who Vice President Kamala Harris could pick as a running mate if she replaced Biden at the top of the ticket.

Pro-Trump super PAC MAGA Inc. continues to conduct opposition research and message testing against prospective Biden replacements, according to reports. Among those names that are being strategized: Harris, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, and billionaire Mark Cuban.

Trump co-campaign manager Chris LaCivita said the campaign would go after Harris on her border record, calling her in an interview with Politico, "the gaslighter in chief," in response to her covering for Biden's failing health.

"That's a character issue," he said.

Polling was also conducted to see how Trump would stack up head-to-head against Harris, with results showing she fared worse against him than Biden.

But many in Trump's fold believe a Biden-Trump matchup would be the path of least resistance.

"I think obviously that if Biden ends up being the candidate, it would be better for Trump," said Texas delegate Stacie Matson.

Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-Pa., chair of the House Agriculture Committee, said he wants Biden to stay in the race "because he is a known quantity, and I know we will win."

"Anytime you see an opponent that is that weak and has such a horrible record, certainly, that's an opponent you want to go up against," Rep. Nathaniel Moran, R-Texas, said.

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., said regardless of who the Democratic Party nominee is, the GOP will still win.

"It would just be a different campaign," he said.

David Urban, a key strategist in Trump's 2016 campaign in Pennsylvania, said Democrats may get a "temporary bump in excitement" with a new candidate — but it won't last.

"The sad realization will set in that the Titanic is still headed for the iceberg," he said.

Thursday, 18 July 2024 10:42 PM
