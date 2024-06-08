Rep. Van Duyne to Newsmax: Biden Lying With Border Order

President Joe Biden's executive order restricting migrants from seeking asylum at the border this past week was nothing but a public relations campaign, but it still showed he's been lying about illegal immigration and with his blaming lawmakers for the problem, Rep. Beth Van Duyne said on Newsmax Saturday.

"We've learned two things now from his great PR executive order campaign this last week," the Texas Republican said on Newsmax's "The Count." "He's been lying to the American public, to Congress, to the Senate when he says there is nothing he could do and it's up to us to pass a bill. All along he's had the authority to do it. He's proving it now by passing this executive order."

The other thing that's been learned is that Biden had used executive orders since he took office to open the border, but now, his current order was "done on purpose" and the administration doesn't care how his policies have hurt Americans, she added.

"They don't care about the damage done to families. They don't care about the number of people who die from fentanyl poisoning. They don't care about the crime or the police officers that are being attacked on a regular basis by people who shouldn't be in our country," Van Duyne said.

"It's about reshaping America in a manner in which they want. It is not about protecting American citizens. It's not about our national security."

Meanwhile, H.R.2, the bill passed by Republicans last year, would have ended financing for immigrants, including debit cards, free healthcare, and more, but the later Senate bill would not have done that, said Van Duyne.

"It would have normalized 5,000 people a day coming in," she said. "Biden said that was a great compromise and then said maybe make it 2,500. Why can't you do it at 2,000? Why can't you do it at 1,000? Why can't you stop lying to the American public and do the job you're supposed to do?"

