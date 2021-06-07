Bernie Kerik to Newsmax: Voter Fraud Probes Don't 'Happen Overnight'

Investigations into election and voter fraud were crammed into just weeks after the presidential election, but the months following will ultimately bring forward "overwhelming evidence" of fraud and criminality, according to former NYPD Commissioner Bernie Kerik to Newsmax.

"I'm telling you: The president is right," Kerik told Monday's "John Bachman Now" about former President Donald Trump's speech Saturday which levied claims of criminal voter fraud to be revealed in the coming months.

"Those investigations that are continuing to go on today are going to reveal overwhelming evidence of fraud, criminality, and other things that resulted in Joe Biden being put in the White House.

"It just takes time. This stuff doesn't happen overnight.

The media and Democrat narrative that those seeking to investigate fraud and audit elections are merely doing so to "overthrow" or "overturn" Biden's election is a smokescreen for the important work of protecting the integrity of honest elections, Kerik added to host John Bachman.

"Anybody that pushes against the president or pushes back against the president, or me, or [Rudy] Giuliani, or anybody else who was there, they basically say, 'you're trying to overthrow the election, overturn the election,'" Kerik said. "No, no, that's not what we're trying to do. What we're trying to do is get to the bottom of the election. We're trying to identify what really happened.

"And what really happened is not what was suppose to happen, and I have probably 2,000 or 3,000 sworn affidavits, sworn under the penalty of perjury – no different than walking into a federal grand jury – there's 2,000 to 3,000 sworn affidavits of people that witnessed criminal conduct in these voting polls in different states: Georgia, Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Nevada, and elsewhere."

Kerik also rebuked former President Barack Obama's claim in a recent interview, saying Republicans seeking to reform election laws and keep it in the hands of state legislatures, as the Constitution prescribes, was an attempt at "rigging the game."

Bachman noted S.R. 1, the For the People Act, attempts to federalize elections and stack the deck for Democrats, and Kerik concurred.

"Yeah, that's rigging the game," Kerik said, noting Obama stumbled on his words as he called out states for constitutionally passing election reform, while Democrats attempted to usurp states' constitutional duty by federalizing elections.

"John, he couldn't even say it. He couldn't even get it out. He was trying to figure out the wording behind getting out his message. He can't say it."

Kerik, who is continuing to assist efforts to investigate evidence of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election, vowed to stick to the current laws on the books in states and find the violators.

"You know what, I don't want to go by the rules; I want to go by the state and federal law that governs elections," Kerik concluded. That's what I want to go by.

"Let's look at the law. Let's look at what happened. And let's look at who violated the law."

