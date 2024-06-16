Bernie Kerik to Newsmax: Subway Protesters Used 'Domestic Terrorism'

Masked anti-Israel protesters who last week took over a New York City subway car and demanded that "Zionists" identify themselves were engaging in "domestic terrorism" and must be arrested, former New York Police Department Commissioner Bernie Kerik said on Newsmax Sunday.

"This is something they would do on an airplane back in the '70s and '80s: Who are the Jews?" Kerik, appearing on Newsmax's "Wake Up America Weekend" with Randy Sutton, founder of Wounded Blue, commented. "This is stuff that's gone on for years in the Arab world, in the radical Muslim world."

"These people have to be charged and locked up for domestic terrorism," he added. "That's what they're doing."

Sutton, who was in law enforcement for 34 years, said he has not seen antisemitic acts taking place like are happening now, and added that "every American should be frightened about what they're seeing here."

However, he said that the Department of Justice is not getting involved and arresting people on federal hate crime charges for attacking Jewish people.

"They clearly are being allowed to do this," Sutton said, adding that "maybe it's time" that New York Gov. Kathy Hochul rescind "insane mask requirements that were foisted up on the American public because of the COVID insanity."

Kerik also discussed reports that a 13-year-old girl was sexually assaulted at knife point in a Queens, New York, park last week, after she and a boy, also 13, were forced into a wooded area.

The suspect in the case has been described as a Hispanic male, and Kerik said the attack is one of a series of incidents that are hitting the nation's cities as the influx of immigrants continues under President Joe Biden.

"We're watching on the streets of New York City, Chicago, Atlanta, LA, Oakland, Baltimore, attacks on Americans just like you see in Venezuela, just like you see in El Salvador," said Kerik. "We're watching the exact same stuff that goes on in central and South America happen here because Joe Biden has let 8 million people into this country illegally."

And until the immigrants are deported and there is real enforcement action, he said, "This kind of stuff is going to continue. New York City has become probably the most unsafe it's ever been."

Sutton called for the police to start using decoy operations, stating that "The NYPD, when they're given the ability to police, they're excellent at policing."

