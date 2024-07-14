QUOTES-Trump Shooting: Reactions from World Leaders

Following are reactions from world leaders to the shooting attack on Donald Trump at an election rally on Saturday in which the former U.S. president was wounded in the ear:

ISRAELI PRIME MINISTER BENJAMIN NETANYAHU ON X

Sara and I were shocked by the apparent attack on President Trump. We pray for his safety and speedy recovery.

BRITISH PRIME MINISTER KEIR STARMER ON X

"I am appalled by the shocking scenes at President Trump's rally and we send him and his family our best wishes. Political violence in any form has no place in our societies and my thoughts are with all the victims of this attack."

FORMER HOUSE SPEAKER KEVIN MCCARTHY ON X

Today was an attack on President Trump and our nation as a whole. Thank God he survived this attack and is doing well. Our condolences and prayers go out to the victims of today’s tragedy and their families. May God bless America tonight and always.

CANADIAN PRIME MINISTER JUSTIN TRUDEAU ON X

"I'm sickened by the shooting at former President Trump. It cannot be overstated — political violence is never acceptable. My thoughts are with former President Trump, those at the event, and all Americans."

JAPANESE PRIME MINISTER FUMIO KISHIDA ON X

"We must stand firm against any form of violence that challenges democracy. I pray for former President Trump's speedy recovery.

FRENCH PRESIDENT EMMANUEL MACRON ON X

"My thoughts are with President Donald Trump, the victim of an assassination attempt. I send him my wishes for a speedy recovery. A spectator has died, several are injured. It is a tragedy for our democracies. France shares the shock and indignation of the American people."

GERMAN CHANCELLOR OLAF SCHOLZ ON X

"The attack on US presidential candidate Donald Trump is despicable. I wish him a speedy recovery. My thoughts are also with the people who were affected by the attack. Such acts of violence threaten democracy."

INDIAN PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI ON X

"Deeply concerned by the attack on my friend, former President Donald Trump. Strongly condemn the incident. Violence has no place in politics and democracies. Wish him speedy recovery. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased, those injured and the American people."

NATO SECRETARY GENERAL JENS STOLTENBEG ON X

"I am shocked by the attempted assassination on former President Trump. I wish him a speedy recovery and my thoughts are with those affected. I condemn this attack. Political violence has no place in our democracies. NATO Allies stand together to defend our freedom & values."

UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY ON X

"I am appalled to learn about the shooting of former U.S. President Donald Trump at his rally in Pennsylvania. Such violence has no justification and no place anywhere in the world. Never should violence prevail.

"I am relieved to learn that Donald Trump is now safe and wish him a speedy recovery. My condolences go out to the close ones of this attack’s victim, a rally attendee. I extend my wishes for strength to everyone who is horrified by this event. I wish America emerges stronger from this."

SLOVAK PRIME MINISTER ROBERT FICO ON FACEBOOK

(Fico survived an assassination attempt in May that he has blamed on an opposition activist.)

"Political opponents of D. Trump are trying to shut him down and when they don't succeed, they annoy the public so much that some poor guy picks up a gun. And now we will see talk of the need for reconciliation, appeasement and forgiveness."

EGYPTIAN PRESIDENT ABDEL FATTAH AL-SISI

"We are following with concern the treacherous incident faced by former U.S. President and presidential candidate Donald Trump, and affirm Egypt's condemnation of the incident. I express my wishes for President Trump's speedy recovery and for the U.S. election campaign to continue in a peaceful and healthy environment, devoid of any appearances of terrorism, violence or hatred."

AUSTRALIAN PRIME MINISTER ANTHONY ALBANESE ON X

"The incident at former President Trump's campaign event in Pennsylvania today is concerning and confronting. There is no place for violence in the democratic process. I am relieved to hear reports that former President Trump is now safe.

SOUTH KOREAN PRESIDENT YOON SUK YEOL ON X

"I am appalled by the hideous act of political violence. I wish former President Trump a speedy recovery. The people of Korea stand in solidarity with the people of America."

BRAZILIAN PRESIDENT LUIZ INACIO LULA DA SILVA

"The attack against former President Donald Trump must be vehemently repudiated by all defenders of democracy and dialog in politics. What we saw today is unacceptable."

ITALIAN PRIME MINISTER GIORGIA MELONI

"I am following with apprehension the news from Pennsylvania, where the 45th President of the United States Donald Trump was shot during a rally. To him my sympathy and best wishes for a speedy recovery, with the hope that the coming months of campaigning will see dialog and responsibility prevail over hatred and violence."

DUTCH PRIME MINISTER DICK SCHOOF ON X

"Shocked by the attack on former President Donald Trump. Luckily he has gotten away only lightly wounded. Political violence is completely unacceptable."

POLISH PRESIDENT ANDRZEJ DUDA ON X

“The attack on President Donald Trump is a shocking moment not only for America but for the entire free and democratic world. Mr. President @realDonaldTrump, together with your loved ones and all people of good will, I thank God for saving your life. I wish you a speedy recovery, hoping that your injuries are not severe and that you will regain full strength soon.”

EUROPEAN COMMISSION PRESIDENT URSULA VON DER LEYEN ON X

"I am deeply shocked by the shooting that took place during former President Trump’s campaign rally. I wish Donald Trump a speedy recovery and offer my condolences to the family of the innocent victim. Political violence has no place in a democracy."

GREEK PRIME MINISTER KYRIAKOS MITSOTAKIS ON X

"Appalled by the attack on former President Trump. Political violence is unacceptable in our democratic societies. Wishing him a full and swift recovery. We also extend our heartfelt sympathies to the families of the bystanders who lost their lives or were injured in the attack."

SWEDISH PRIME MINISTER ULF KRISTERSSON ON X

"Sweden condemns the terrible attack in Pennsylvania. My thoughts go out to those who have been affected and to their families. Sweden stands behind the United States and wishes Donald Trump a speedy recovery."

NEW ZEALAND PRIME MINISTER CHRISTOPHER LUXON ON X

"I'm shocked by the events at Donald Trump's Pennsylvania rally today. My thoughts are with the former President, his family and the victims of this attack. No country should encounter such political violence."

TAIWAN PRESIDENT LAI CHING-TE ON X

"My thoughts and prayers are with former US President Trump and I wish him a swift recovery. Political violence of any form is never acceptable in our democracies. I offer my sincere condolences to the victims affected by the attack.

PHILIPPINE PRESIDENT FERDINAND MARCOS JR ON X

"It is with great relief that we receive the news that former President Donald Trump is fine and well after the attempt to assassinate him. Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family.

Together with all democracy loving peoples around the world, we condemn all forms of political violence. The voice of the people must always remain supreme."

THAI PRIME MINISTER SRETTHA THAVISIN ON X

"I am appalled to learn of the shooting incident during former President Trump's rally. We are strongly concerned and do not tolerate such forms of violence. On behalf of the Thai people, I wish former President Trump a speedy recovery. Our thoughts are also with the injured and affected families."

SINGAPORE PRIME MINISTER LAWRENCE WONG ON FACEBOOK

"I was shocked to hear about the assassination attempt on Mr Donald Trump. I am relieved to hear reports that he is safe and recovering well. Our thoughts are also with the family of the deceased and those injured and impacted by the senseless attack. We should never resort to violence regardless of any differences of views."

MALAYSIA PRIME MINISTER ANWAR IBRAHIM TO REPORTERS

"This is not the way to resolve issues. As such, we express sympathy to Donald Trump and hope the situation remains under control."