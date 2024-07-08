Bernie Kerik to Newsmax: NYC Example of Damage From Illegal Immigration

For those who believe former President Donald Trump's view on the immigration crisis in the U.S. to be hyperbole, Bernie Kerik told Newsmax on Monday they should look at New York and other big cities across the U.S.

"For the people that's making those kinds of comments, I'd urge them to take a walk through the streets of New York City and watch people defecating on the sidewalks, urinating in public, snatching chains, robbing people," Kerik, a former New York Police Commissioner, told "American Agenda." "We've gone back to the days of the '70s and '80s in violent crime, and it's almost barbaric at this point, and a lot of those engaged in this violent crime happen to be illegals that have poured over the borders over the last 3 1/2 years."

Many have criticized Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, for blaming President Joe Biden for letting in millions of people from jails, from prisons, from insane asylums, from mental institutions, leading to rising incidents of violent crime by illegal immigrants.

"We see it statistically, we see it daily and it's only going to get worse if they don't close the borders and stop these people not only from coming in, but stop taking care of them while they're here, pouring money into hotels for them, NGOs [nongovernment organizations] taking care of them, giving them credit cards and phones and everything else.

"As long as they continue to be force-fed funding, they're going to be here and stay here."

Kerik said there is one easy solution.

"Re-elect a new president," he said. "Put President Trump in office, and I can promise you within probably an hour after he's sworn in as the president of the United States, he will implement the most substantial mass deportation program in U.S history. And it has to happen.

"The other thing you can do immediately [is] stop funding them, stop making them comfortable, stop giving them all this money and the credit cards and the food and everything else. We are depriving U.S. citizens, depriving U.S. taxpayers, depriving veterans of funding and things they should have, and we're giving it to people that are here illegally engaged in violent crime. It makes absolutely no sense."

