Tags: benjamin netanyahu | joe biden | un | antisemitism | victoria coates | fred fleitz

Coates and Fleitz to Newsmax: US Deterrence Has Deteriorated Under Biden

Friday, 27 September 2024 05:43 PM EDT

Former national security chief of staff Fred Fleitz told Newsmax on Friday that "American deterrence has deteriorated under this president [Joe Biden]."

Earlier in the day, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the United Nations General Assembly and blasted the organization for what he called a "swamp of antisemitic bile."

Fleitz noted how much the world has been thrust into chaos during the Biden administration and that Netanyahu's choice of words was correct.

"We need to call out enemies and evil people quite frankly and honestly, the Biden administration is not going to do that. If Donald Trump comes back into office, I think when he speaks at the U.N. General Assembly, we're going to really hear a humdinger of a speech," he said during an appearance on "American Agenda."

Former deputy national security advisor for President Trump, Victoria Coates, joined the conversation and agreed that Netanyahu struck the appropriate tone in his remarks.

"The speech was right in line with that action that Netanyahu is not going to cave in to the double-speak of the United Nations anymore. He's going to call a snake a snake, in this case, the United Nations being an antisemitic swamp. And same thing with President Trump."



 

Friday, 27 September 2024 05:43 PM
