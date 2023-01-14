Ben Carson to Newsmax: US Seeing Dumbing Down of Society

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson said the U.S. is "seeing the dumbing down of our society right now and the distortion of our history," but parents all over the country are fed up and doing something about it.

Carson was responding to a pledge by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy during his address to the 118th Congress earlier this week to fix "woke indoctrination in our schools."

"John Adams said our system is based upon a well informed and educated populace and it won't work otherwise and we're seeing the dumbing down of our society right now and the distortion of our history," Carson said Saturday during an appearance on Newsmax's "Saturday Report."

"Those who want to fundamentally change our society into something else, it's critical for them that they have a dumbed-down society — people who will believe anything, you know; people who will hear you say, 'Oh the border is secure, there's no problem,' when there are thousands of people coming across.

"I mean, you need people who are purely dumbed-down to believe that, and our school systems' indoctrination is starting very early."

The good thing is, though, said Carson, "there are parents all over the country now who are running for school board who are getting involved in the school system who are thwarting this.

"And the home schools have burgeoned. There's twice as many now as there were in 2020, and private schools, particularly faith-based private schools, the waiting list is just expansive. Parents actually are realizing what's going on. And that's what it's going to require. We have to get involved and not be worried about being canceled or called a name. We have to be in this fight, and you can't be the land of the free if you're not the home of the brave."

