Ben Carson to Newsmax: Woke Ideology Losing Hold on Younger Generation

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson told Newsmax that in light of a Detroit School Board voting to strike the name Ben Carson High School of Science and Medicine from the record, he is hopeful that woke ideology is losing its hold on the younger generation.

Carson told "Prime News" Wednesday that he's not particularly worried about himself, but he is worried "tremendously about the children and about the messages that are being given to them."

"You know," Carson said, "school used to be about achievement and excellence, and now we're placing politics over that and also trying to get people to have a uniform way of thinking."

Carson added that "you make progress" by thinking outside the box; but today that kind of thinking is being construed to make you believe "you're the bad person," that if you think differently, "you need to be excluded; you need to be punished in some way."

But Carson pointed out, referring to the striking of his name from the school building, "I understand that they did a poll, and the kids themselves — 59% of them — did not want the name changed."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!