Rep. Cline to Newsmax: 'Overwhelming Majority' of GOP Behind Trump, Musk

Rep. Ben Cline, R-Va., told Newsmax on Tuesday that most Republicans in Congress support President Donald Trump and his top adviser, Department of Government Efficiency head Elon Musk, despite recent controversies over their efforts to reshape the government.

Politico reported on Tuesday that congressional Republicans are growing increasingly uncomfortable with Trump and Musk's plans for reducing government spending and regulations and eliminating or downsizing federal agencies and departments.

Some of the Republicans mentioned include Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., who questioned how the end of USAID could affect his constituents who sell crops to feed people overseas as part of a government program, and Rep. Mike Simpson, R-Idaho, who said a federal hiring freeze could hurt the National Park Service.

When asked about this report, Cline said on "Newsline," "The overwhelming majority of Republicans are really working hard to help Donald Trump implement his agenda and clean up the bureaucracy."

He added that Republicans "campaigned on it. Go back and look at the campaign ads of members in both the House and the Senate, from Republicans to conservatives to moderates. You know, everybody campaigned on streamlining the bureaucracy, making government work more efficiently. And now that they're doing it, you have some who are defenders of that same bureaucracy want to stand up and say, 'Oh, don't cut that specific grant or that specific funding.' "

