Dr. Ben Carson to Newsmax: COVID 'Best Mechanism' for Govt Control

Dr. Ben Carson told Newsmax on Monday that the COVID-19 pandemic has been the "best mechanism government has had for controlling the people ever" and that it's contrary to the founding principles of America.

"Interestingly enough, when you think about the beginnings of our country, people came here so that they could be free, so that they wouldn't have the government's foot on their neck, mandating what they could and could not do," Carson, a retired neurosurgeon, said during an appearance on Newsmax's "National Report." "This COVID situation has been the best mechanism government has had for controlling the people ever and they're very reluctant to let it go."

Politico reported Saturday that the Biden administration is expected to extend the COVID-19 public health emergency again, potentially continuing the emergency declaration past the November midterm elections and into next year.

"So they're going to continue trying to extend it just as far as people will tolerate, quite frankly, and they're not looking at science at all," Carson said. "Science tells us that viruses tend to attenuate so each iteration of it becomes a little weaker, but it also is more transmittable."

Carson added that viral weakening is the reason the U.S. is currently experiencing an uptick in COVID-19 cases but a low number of deaths.

"It's a very different disease than what we had in the beginning, and they're not talking about natural immunity," Carson said. "People with natural immunity are doing just fine. They're doing extremely well, better than those who have been vaccinated."

The Trump-era Housing and Urban Development secretary said that federal health officials don't want to hear about natural immunity.

"Because if you acknowledge natural immunity, then you can't insistent that everybody be injected," Carson said, referring to COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

When asked about the Biden administration's recent declaration of monkeypox as a health emergency, Carson said the focus of the federal response should be on preventing transmission.

"As far as monkeypox is concerned, what we know is that it is mostly transmitted by sexual activity, and 95% of the cases have been in the homosexual community," he said. "Why are we not looking at the way that it's transmitted now and coming up with ways to deal with that?

"We should love everybody in our society. There shouldn't be anybody that we don't love and that we don't care for and that we shouldn't try to lay out aids to help prevent disease."