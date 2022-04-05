×
Tags: jd vance | race | border | democrats | ohio | senate

JD Vance Ad Blasts Democrats for Their Border Politics

JD Vance Ad Blasts Democrats for Their Border Politics
J.D. Vance speaks at the FreedomWorks Forum for Ohio's Republican candidates for U.S. Senate on March 18, 2022 . (Andrew Spear/Getty Images)

Tuesday, 05 April 2022 08:02 PM

Ohio GOP Senate primary candidate J.D. Vance released his first campaign television ad Tuesday, attacking Democrats for their border politics instead of his Republican primary rivals.

"Are you a racist?" Vance asked in the 30-second ad. "Do you hate Mexicans?

"The media calls us racists for wanting to build Trump's wall. They censor us, but it doesn't change the truth. Joe Biden's open border is killing Ohioans — with more illegal drugs and more Democrat voters pouring into this country."

Vance called the issue "personal," saying, "I nearly lost my mother to the poison coming across our border."

"No child should grow up an orphan," he continued.

Fentanyl from Mexican drug cartels has killed record numbers of Americans in recent years, and Republicans are blaming Biden for unwinding former President Donald Trump's border policies, which has led to emboldened drug and human traffickers at the southern border.

Drug addiction and drug-related overdose deaths have heavily affected Ohio and remain a key issue in the 2022 midterm elections.

The ad will begin running Wednesday, April 6, as part of a $1 million buy running statewide on broadcast and cable TV, according to Vance's Senate campaign.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Ohio GOP Senate primary candidate J.D. Vance released his first campaign television ad Tuesday, attacking Democrats for their border politics instead of his Republican primary rivals.
jd vance, race, border, democrats, ohio, senate
194
2022-02-05
Tuesday, 05 April 2022 08:02 PM
