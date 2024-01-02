Ben Carson to Newsmax: Biden Should Learn From History

Dr. Ben Carson, former secretary of Housing and Urban Development, told Newsmax on Tuesday that President Joe Biden should look at "what worked" in previous administrations to help his polling numbers.

Carson, a Republican presidential candidate in the 2016 election, was asked on "Newsline" how he would advise Biden to boost his flagging polling numbers.

Carson first noted the "incredible contrast the Trump administration to the Biden administration" and added, "What I would advise Biden to do is look back at the things that work. Don't worry about who put them in place, worry about whether they worked or not."

Carson continued: "I think the populace is becoming much more aware of being used as political pawns."

Carson said Black voters "are starting to realize that you can still be Black and not be for Biden, even though he said, 'If you ain't for me, you ain't Black.' What a bunch of crap, and I think people understand that, and they use their brains and their eyes and their ears and actually see and hear what's going on and analyze it for themselves."

Carson offered more advice to Biden.

"Look at the history of our economy, what worked and what didn't work," Carson said. "Obviously, bringing millions of people and through the southern border is going to dilute the ability to help our own people.

"People are starting to realize that. Blatant unfairness is something that Americans of all stripes and all political persuasions don't like, and when they see it, they don't like it, clearly, and they are seeing it."