Ben Carson to Newsmax: Learn Lessons From Past COVID Mandates

Former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson Saturday on Newsmax spoke out against the potential return of mask mandates and other strict rules as high levels of COVID-19 are being reported in American cities.

"I hope that we've learned from what's happened before," Carson said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "They're always talking about let's follow the science. Well, what science does is, it looks at data. We have certain states like Florida and South Dakota that didn't go for all of the lockdowns and the mandates and they did just fine, right?"

Lockdowns and mask-wearing, he added, have "negatively impacted" the nation's children, "not only by wearing a mask and not being able to see facial expressions but also by them being told that they're harboring some horrible disease that may not affect them. [They are told] they may be able to give it to their grandmother and she may die, and grandmothers do die, and then you've got some kid feeling guilty about it. That just makes no sense."

His comments came after the New York Department of Health tweeted a message calling for people to wear high-quality masks indoors and around outdoors crowds because the COVID numbers are starting to grow in the city again.

"There are several things that we're doing to our children," Carson said. "There is critical race theory making white kids feel guilty, making black kids feel like victims and minorities. Now that's craziness. And now you don't really know whether you're a boy or a girl. I mean, why are we putting all these things on our children? I think it's child abuse."

