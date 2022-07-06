×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: covid | pandemic | deaths

Report: COVID-19 Third Leading Cause of Death in US in '20, '21

COVID precautions
COVID precautions (AP)

By    |   Wednesday, 06 July 2022 12:28 PM EDT

The novel coronavirus was the third leading cause of death in the U.S. in 2020 and 2021, accounting for 350,000 deaths, according to national death certificate data reviewed by the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA).

Heart disease and cancer were the top two causes of death in 2020 and 2021, while COVID-19 accounted for 1 in 8 deaths.

The coronavirus also was the first and leading cause of death among people ages 45-54 and 35-44, respectively, according to the report.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Jan. 18, 2020, confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in the U.S., nine days after the World Health Organization announced a mysterious COVID-related pneumonia in Wuhan, China.

The WHO declared the outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020.

According to JAMA, the pandemic also had indirect effects on other causes of death in the U.S. Death rates increased for heart disease, accidents, stroke, Alzheimer's disease, and diabetes from 2019 to 2020.

"Potential explanations are fear of accessing health care or misattribution of COVID-19 deaths to other causes," it said.

Additionally, accidental deaths (drug overdoses, unintentional alcohol poisoning) "assault, and suicide remain major causes of death in the U.S., particularly in younger age groups; the pandemic may have contributed to some of these deaths," said the report.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The novel coronavirus was the third leading cause of death in the U.S. in 2020 and 2021, accounting for 350,000 deaths, according to national death certificate data reviewed by the Journal of the American Medical Association.
covid, pandemic, deaths
216
2022-28-06
Wednesday, 06 July 2022 12:28 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved