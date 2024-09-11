Dr. Ben Carson to Newsmax: Voters of Faith Need to Show Up

Dr. Ben Carson told Newsmax Wednesday voters of faith need to make sure they don’t sit out the 2024 election.

"It's so important for the faith community to recognize that they don't have to just sit around and complain," Carson told "Prime News." "And a lot of them actually don't vote. They sit at home.

"We've had millions of evangelical Christians who sat at home the last couple of elections because they don't feel that they have a need to get involved. That’s exactly the wrong way to think about it."

Carson, who served as secretary of Housing and Urban Development in former President Donald Trump’s administration said faith voters could turn the country into a Christian-oriented nation as opposed to a secular-oriented nation.

"Our founding document, the Declaration of Independence, says that our rights come from our creator, aka God," Carson said. "Life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness, and we should be choosing people and parties that stand for those things.

"Which one stands for life? You don't have to be very smart to figure that out. Which one stands for liberty, your freedom, and which one stands for government mandates and meddling in every aspect of your life?"

Carson said the election is not about Democrats and Republicans but about people who understand our founding principles.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com