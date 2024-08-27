Sec. Carson to Newsmax: Left Wrongly Believes Americans Are 'Relatively Simplistic'

The reason the media doesn't seem to care that Kamala Harris hasn't had to do any interviews is because "the left has decided that the American people are relatively simplistic," former HUD Secretary Dr. Ben Carson told Newsmax on Tuesday.

The left believes that Americans "can be easily gaslighted, and all you have to do is tell them what to think," Carson told "Prime News." "And to some degree, they're correct. You've probably seen some of these 'Man on the Street' interviews where they ask people the simplest questions, and they have no idea what you're talking about. Well, those are the kind of people who can be very easily swayed, very easily manipulated, and basically all Kamala Harris has to do is sit back and let the media do her dirty work, and they're doing a good job of it for those kinds of people."

But contrary to the left's belief, the majority of Americans "actually have common sense," Carson said.

"I think they know that if you're going to have a leader, they have to be willing to talk to you. They have to be willing to lay out their policies," Carson added. "And, you know, yes, she's finally going to have an interview, but she's got a crutch that she can hide behind. She's got her vice presidential candidate, and it's being pre-taped so that they can excise all of the bad parts. I mean, people aren't that stupid. They realize what's going on."

