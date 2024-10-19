Ben Carson to Newsmax: Dems Bank on Dumbed-Down Voters

Dr. Ben Carson likened Democrats to Marxists, who attempt to "dumb down" the electorate in the hopes that voters "will believe ridiculous things."

Carson made the comments in an interview with Newsmax on Saturday in response to former President Barack Obama's comments late last week while on the stump for Democrat presidential nominee Kamala Harris. Obama pumped up Harris as part of a new generation of leadership.

"Well, it's pretty incredible that they would sit there and be saying, 'It's time for a new change,' when they've been in office for the last four years. I mean, how stupid do they think people are?" Carson asked "The Count" host Bianca de la Garza. "You know, the other night when Kamala Harris was having an interview and not only denying that she was in charge of border issues, but even denying that we had an influx of people coming. And there are some people who actually take this at its word.

"It's one of the reasons that Marxists always dumb down the population before they take over, so that you will believe ridiculous things," he added.

Carson also took umbrage with Harris' comment to religious rallygoers at her La Crosse, Wisconsin, event Thursday. Several attendees were escorted out of the rally, shouting "Jesus is Lord" as Harris talked about abortion. The vice president stopped her speech and said, "Oh, you guys are at the wrong rally."

"What do Marxists do? They try to get rid of God and godly influences. Why? Because they feel that the government is central in your life. That's the thing that you should be dependent upon. So they always are going to mock that," Carson said, adding that it's emblematic of where Democrats are.

"People should ask themselves: 'Which party is for life? Which party is for death? What about liberty? Which party is for you living the life that you want to live? And which party is for mandates? Which party wants you to spread your wings and fly? Which one says you're a victim,'" he said.

"This should be an easy election. But because of all the gaslighting going on by the media, people are confused. And sometimes they don't hear everything that they should hear, and they make a concerted effort to keep them from hearing certain things. Educate yourself. It'll make a big difference," Carson said.

