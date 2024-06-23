Ben Carson to Newsmax: WH 'Fooling' Voters on Biden

With the first presidential debate just days away, it doesn't matter how former President Donald Trump prepares to square off against President Joe Biden, but how Americans are prepared to decide what to do about Biden as a leader, Dr. Ben Carson, a former Housing and Urban Development secretary under Trump, said Sunday on Newsmax.

"How does our country prepare for a leader who's there sometimes and sometimes he's not, but who always has control of the nuclear codes, who always has control of the military, who also has control of the safety of the American people?" the retired neurosurgeon told Newsmax's "Wake Up America Weekend." "You don't need somebody who's a part-time president in a situation like that."

Carson added that Biden's decline has continued over the past four years that he has been in office.

"If you do a comparison of videos of him over the years, it's very obvious that he's made significant declines," he said of the 81-year-old president. "If this were Trump doing that, the other side would be having convulsions."

But still, the White House is "trying to fool people" about Biden, said Carson, who has been mentioned as a potential running mate for Trump.

"You have to be pretty dull not to see that this is a real serious problem," he added. "The serious problem for us as a nation is that we have a large segment of our population who is willing to put the rest of the country at risk because they want power.

"That's the message that the American people should be taking home. Who is concerned about you as a citizen and who is concerned about just getting power?"

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com