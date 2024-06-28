Mike Johnson: Cabinet Should Consider Removing Biden

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La. said President Joe Biden’s cabinet should consider invoking the 25th Amendment following his disastrous debate performance Thursday, reports The Hill.

"I can tell you on Capitol Hill the Democrats, they’re in full five-alarm fire here," Johson said. "They are deeply concerned; they’re saying the quiet parts out loud now because as you mentioned all the candidates down ballot are now concerned about their own futures because this will have a big effect in the election."

"I would ask the Cabinet members to search their hearts," Johnson continued, mentioning reports that Democrats are "panicking" after Biden’s debate performance. "I would be panicking too if I were a Democrat today and that was my nominee. I think they know they have a serious problem."

"But it’s not just political. It’s not just the Democratic Party. It’s the entire country. We have a serious problem here, because we have a president who, by all appearances, is not up to the task," Johnson added.

"And these are very dangerous times. This is a very serious moment in American history. And it needs to be regarded and handled as such. And we hope that they will do their duty, as we all seek to do our duty to do best for the American people."

The 25th Amendment lays out presidential succession and allows the vice president and the president’s cabinet to declare the president is unable to discharge his duties. Jon Stewart, the host of "The Daily Show" said Biden had "resting 25th Amendment" face.

Johnson said it was sad to watch Biden’s debate performance.

"This is dangerous to put this on display for the country,” Johnson said. "We're all concerned about this because our adversaries see this as well. We're in a dangerous moment. We've got China, Russia, Iran, North Korea forming a new axis of evil making threats to us and our allies. We can't afford to have this on the world stage. The only solace we have is that help is on the way. November can't get here soon enough."

In a release, Johnson said the debate was the "greatest mismatch in the history of presidential debates."

"There was only man on that stage last night that is qualified and capable of being president in the next term," Johnson said. "And that’s Donald J. Trump."