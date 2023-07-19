×
Tags: ben carson | alzheimers | health | newsmaxtv

Ben Carson to Newsmax: Alzheimer's Drug 'Promising'

By    |   Wednesday, 19 July 2023 10:59 AM EDT

Dr. Ben Carson, chair of the American Cornerstone Institute, told Newsmax on Wednesday that a new experimental Alzheimer’s drug has shown “quite promising” results during studies.

Carson, a neurosurgeon, told “Wake Up America” that “Alzheimer's has become quite a significant problem in our society because people are living longer than they used to. And basically what happens is you form these little neurofibrillary tangles in the brain, amyloid deposits, that interfere with the communication of the neurons and the brain.”

Carson said that the new drug, donanemab, is a “monoclonal antibody that actually attaches itself to these amyloid deposits, and that causes the little cells in the brain called microglia to attack and reduce these.”

He continued: “So these amyloid deposits are sort of like on a racetrack. You have cars going around and then somebody’s putting all these haystacks in the way. Well they come and remove the haystacks, and it's promising, very promising right now.”

Carson said that there are two experimental drugs that have shown “significant decline in the progression of Alzheimer’s,” but noted, “unfortunately there’s always safety concerns, which is why we go through these long trials.”

He added: “There are some cases of hemorrhaging and brain swelling. Certain people have a genetic predisposition to that, and there's some testing that can be done to show that.”

However, he said: “It's [a] relatively small number and … you have to look at the benefits versus the risk. And … the benefits are quite promising.”

Wednesday, 19 July 2023 10:59 AM
