Rep. Loudermilk to Newsmax: GOP Jan. 6 Probe Seeks the Truth

A new Republican-led investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol breach will focus on unresolved security failures rather than partisan narratives, Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Ga., said Tuesday.

Loudermilk, chair of the House Select Subcommittee on Jan. 6, said his panel is continuing work that has been slowed by missing documents left behind by the previous Democrat-led committee.

Appearing on Newsmax's "Greg Kelly Reports," Loudermilk said his objective is to determine how such a large-scale breach occurred despite warnings ahead of the event.

"I appreciate at least having some real coverage of all of this," Loudermilk said, complimenting Newsmax, while contrasting his panel's work with a separate Democrat hearing held the same day.

He said the focus of the Republican investigation is on understanding why security preparations at the Capitol failed.

"We're continuing this investigation. You know, what we conducted over the past couple of years was a little slow going because of all the documents that had conveniently been misplaced by the previous committee," he said.

"And so my objective has been to get to the truth, the honest truth of what happened on Jan. 6, but more importantly, how was there such a great security failure at the United States Capitol when it seems like almost everybody knew this was coming."

House Democrats marked the fifth anniversary of the Capitol breach with a forum centered on democratic norms and political violence, framing the riot as a threat to the peaceful transfer of power, according to Reuters.

Republicans, meanwhile, announced that their hearings would begin next week, shifting attention to unanswered questions about Capitol security decisions.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com