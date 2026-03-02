Barrasso to Newsmax: US Action Has Made World 'Safer'

Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., said President Donald Trump has “completely complied” with required authorities following U.S. military action targeting Iran’s top leadership and military infrastructure.

The president announced that senators will receive a classified briefing Tuesday.

Speaking to Newsmax's "The Record with Greta Van Susteren" on Monday, Barrasso said the Senate session will include Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chair Dan Caine, who will provide lawmakers with details about the operation and its aftermath.

“The world is safer,” Barrasso said, asserting that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and members of his leadership team are dead and that Iranian missile systems and other weapons capabilities are being “destroyed systematically.”

Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., a member of the Gang of Eight and Senate Intelligence Committee ranking member, on Monday said Trump administration officials did not show that there was an imminent threat to the United States during a congressional briefing on the strikes in Iran.

“There was no imminent threat to the United States of America by the Iranians. There was a threat to Israel. If we equate a threat to Israel as an imminent threat to the United States, then we are in uncharted territory,” Warner said.

Senate Democratic Minority Leader Chuck Schumer also raised concerns following the briefing, saying it “raised many more questions than it answered.”

“Look, a whole lot of questions were asked. I found their answers completely and totally insufficient,” Schumer told reporters as he exited the meeting.

Barrasso described Iran as a longtime adversary of the United States, arguing that the regime has effectively been engaged in hostilities with the U.S. for decades.

“Systematically, for 47 years, Iran has been at war with the United States,” he said, citing attacks on American service members and support for militant groups across the Middle East.

He pointed to the deaths of U.S. Marines in Lebanon and ongoing threats to American troops stationed in Iraq and Afghanistan as evidence of what he characterized as sustained aggression.

Barrasso also accused Iran of funding terrorism globally and said that after being struck over the weekend, Tehran retaliated by attacking 11 neighboring countries in the region. Those claims could not immediately be independently verified.

"These have been bad actors from the beginning, and now the Iranian people are going to see freedom after we destroy the Navy, destroy the missiles, the nuclear capacity," he said.

The Wyoming Republican defended the administration’s actions as necessary to dismantle Iran’s military and nuclear capabilities.

He argued that weakening the regime’s military power could open the door for greater freedom for the Iranian people.

“Hopefully this will be a decision for freedom for the people so they can choose that life for the future,” Barrasso said.

The briefing Tuesday is expected to address the scope of the military operation, potential regional escalation ,and the legal framework underpinning the president’s actions. Lawmakers from both parties have called for greater clarity on U.S. objectives and the long-term strategy in the region.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com