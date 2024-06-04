Idaho Bar Owner to Newsmax: Hetero Month About Faith

The bar owner who named June "Hetero Awesomeness Month" at his establishment in Eagle, Idaho, told Newsmax on Tuesday his promotion was about celebrating his "belief system," not someone else's.

Mark Fitzpatrick, owner of the Old State Saloon, joined "Rob Schmitt Tonight" to talk about his answer to Pride Month and the reaction that's followed.

"It's like overnight we've become the heterosexual headquarters for the country, it seems like," Fitzpatrick told Schmitt.

Every Monday, for example, is "Hetero Male Monday," with a free draft beer given to "any heterosexual male dressed like a heterosexual male." Heterosexual couples get 15% off their bill on Wednesdays.

Schmitt asked how Fitzpatrick arrived at the promotion.

"We were coming up on June, and I'm looking at that month and, with my belief system, you know, I don't want to be forced into celebrating something like that. Nobody should be able to be forced to celebrate something that you don't agree with," Fitzpatrick said. "I do want to say — I want to get this out there — I do love all types of people and everything, but just because you love somebody doesn't mean that you should have to get behind everything that they decide to do.

"And so as we're pushing that month, I just wanted to provide a different type of a celebration that's more God honoring and celebrates the way that God designed man and woman to be sexually attracted to each other and to procreate and all the things that come with it," he said.

